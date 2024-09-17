Insider Selling: Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) VP Sells 7,347 Shares of Stock

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) VP M Kathryn Fink sold 7,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.98, for a total transaction of $2,696,202.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,685,213.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

M Kathryn Fink also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 13th, M Kathryn Fink sold 2,121 shares of Stryker stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $784,770.00.

Stryker Price Performance

NYSE:SYK traded down $8.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $363.95. 1,399,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,955. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $343.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $342.53. The company has a market cap of $138.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.91. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $249.98 and a 52-week high of $374.63.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

Institutional Trading of Stryker

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Centennial Bank AR lifted its holdings in Stryker by 106.7% in the second quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 93 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Stryker in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on SYK. BTIG Research increased their price target on Stryker from $360.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Stryker from $375.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Stryker from $351.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $372.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.58.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

