Insider Selling: Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) VP Sells 2,121 Shares of Stock

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) VP M Kathryn Fink sold 2,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $784,770.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,715,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

M Kathryn Fink also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Stryker alerts:

On Tuesday, September 17th, M Kathryn Fink sold 7,347 shares of Stryker stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.98, for a total value of $2,696,202.06.

Stryker Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of SYK stock traded down $8.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $363.95. 1,399,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,955. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $249.98 and a 12-month high of $374.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $343.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $342.53.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on SYK. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Stryker from $375.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Stryker from $351.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.58.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SYK

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stryker

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Centennial Bank AR boosted its position in Stryker by 106.7% during the second quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 93 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

(Get Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.