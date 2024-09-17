Insider Selling: CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) CEO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.37, for a total value of $341,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,607,523.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CSW Industrials Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSWI traded up $2.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $342.96. The company had a trading volume of 193,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,497. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.10, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $307.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.27 and a 12 month high of $345.25.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $226.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.40 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

CSW Industrials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is 12.86%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CSWI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. CL King assumed coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of CSW Industrials

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSWI. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 20,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

