Insider Selling: Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Insider Sells 5,312 Shares of Stock

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 5,312 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total value of $33,253.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,636.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ardelyx Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Ardelyx stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.22. 1,865,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,164,164. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.21 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 4.21. Ardelyx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $10.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.73.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $73.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.03 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 39.73% and a negative net margin of 31.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 228.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardelyx

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARDX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ardelyx by 1,026.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ardelyx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ardelyx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ardelyx from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Ardelyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ardelyx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.67.

About Ardelyx

(Get Free Report)

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

