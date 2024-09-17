Insider Buying: Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Insider Buys 50 Shares of Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Free Report) insider Ben Thompson purchased 50 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 592 ($7.82) per share, with a total value of £296 ($391.02).

Ben Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 14th, Ben Thompson acquired 34 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 888 ($11.73) per share, for a total transaction of £301.92 ($398.84).

Mortgage Advice Bureau Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of MAB1 stock traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 588 ($7.77). The company had a trading volume of 25,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,796. The company has a market capitalization of £340.80 million, a P/E ratio of 2,475.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.45, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 0.60. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a twelve month low of GBX 469.36 ($6.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 984 ($13.00). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 831.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 850.12.

About Mortgage Advice Bureau

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company offers proprietary technology and services, which includes adviser recruitment and lead generation, learning and development, compliance auditing and supervision, and digital marketing and website solutions.

