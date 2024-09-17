Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 5,463,324 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 4,586,373 shares.The stock last traded at $6.68 and had previously closed at $6.70.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INFN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Infinera from $5.40 to $6.65 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Infinera in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.00 to $6.65 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Infinera from $9.00 to $6.65 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Infinera from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Infinera has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.09.

The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.59 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.57.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Infinera had a negative net margin of 7.10% and a negative return on equity of 31.63%. The business had revenue of $342.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.71 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Infinera Co. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Infinera by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 5,661 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Infinera by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,576,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,489,000 after purchasing an additional 35,676 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Infinera by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 641,719 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 7,370 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Infinera by 138.1% in the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 64,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 37,634 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

