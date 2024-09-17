Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) Short Interest Up 32.5% in August

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,584,100 shares, a growth of 32.5% from the August 15th total of 1,195,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 990.1 days.
Infineon Technologies Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.19. Infineon Technologies has a twelve month low of $28.94 and a twelve month high of $42.41.
Infineon Technologies Company Profile
