Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) PT Lowered to C$99.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target cut by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$99.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IMO. Wolfe Research raised Imperial Oil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$92.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$91.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$111.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$93.00 price objective on Imperial Oil and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$99.69.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:IMO traded up C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$91.25. 202,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,192. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$97.56 and its 200-day moving average price is C$94.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.27, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of C$72.03 and a 52 week high of C$106.09. The firm has a market cap of C$48.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.80.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.94 by C$0.17. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of C$13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$14.30 billion.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.