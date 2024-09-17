Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) Shares Bought by Sofinnova Investments Inc.

Sofinnova Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 655,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,284 shares during the quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. owned 1.09% of Immunome worth $7,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redmile Group LLC raised its position in shares of Immunome by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,889,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,139 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Immunome by 113.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,245,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,425,000 after buying an additional 1,194,451 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Immunome by 16.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,019,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,847,000 after buying an additional 279,712 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Immunome by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,538,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,957,000 after acquiring an additional 146,943 shares during the period. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in Immunome in the 4th quarter worth $14,268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on IMNM shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Immunome from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Immunome in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Immunome presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Immunome Stock Performance

NASDAQ IMNM opened at $15.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $946.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.32. Immunome, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.65 and a fifty-two week high of $30.96.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.11). Immunome had a negative return on equity of 38.19% and a negative net margin of 2,435.02%. The company had revenue of $2.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Immunome, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Immunome

In related news, insider Jack Higgins sold 3,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $49,089.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jack Higgins sold 3,524 shares of Immunome stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $49,089.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.94 per share, for a total transaction of $97,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,613.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Immunome Company Profile

Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.

