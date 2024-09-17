IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) CEO Sells $7,575,917.69 in Stock

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 47,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.29, for a total transaction of $7,575,917.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,036,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,044,197.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

IES Stock Performance

Shares of IESC traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $160.25. The stock had a trading volume of 133,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,297. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.38. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.75 and a 12 month high of $196.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.13 and a 200 day moving average of $143.20.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The company had revenue of $768.40 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IES

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IESC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of IES by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 728,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,739,000 after acquiring an additional 7,680 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in IES by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,304,000 after buying an additional 43,634 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in IES by 2.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 186,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,990,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in IES during the fourth quarter worth $10,239,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in IES by 12.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 89,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,446,000 after acquiring an additional 9,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut IES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

IES Company Profile

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

