IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) CEO Sells $7,575,917.69 in Stock

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 47,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.29, for a total transaction of $7,575,917.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,036,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,044,197.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
IES Stock Performance
Shares of IESC traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $160.25. The stock had a trading volume of 133,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,297. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.38. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.75 and a 12 month high of $196.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.13 and a 200 day moving average of $143.20.
IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The company had revenue of $768.40 million during the quarter.
IES Company Profile
IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.
