IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Sofinnova Investments Inc.

Sofinnova Investments Inc. decreased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,362 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories makes up 1.6% of Sofinnova Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Sofinnova Investments Inc. owned about 0.08% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $31,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% during the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.8% during the second quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 21.7% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.2% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDXX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BTIG Research started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $582.25.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $511.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.03. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $372.50 and a one year high of $583.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $481.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $500.27. The company has a market capitalization of $42.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.33.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 57.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

