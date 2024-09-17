Hydrogen Utopia International (LON:HUI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.05

Hydrogen Utopia International PLC (LON:HUI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 4.50 ($0.06), with a volume of 32525 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.25 ($0.06).

Hydrogen Utopia International Stock Up 5.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £17.35 million, a P/E ratio of -472.50 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 7.27.

Insider Transactions at Hydrogen Utopia International

In other news, insider Howard White purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £25,000 ($33,025.10). Company insiders own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

About Hydrogen Utopia International

Hydrogen Utopia International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops and utilizes non-recyclable waste plastics for hydrogen technology. The company provides alternative energy sources, such as hydrogen and electricity that are not dependent upon the use of coal, gas, oil, and fossil fuel-derived electricity.

