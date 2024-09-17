Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) Shares Gap Up to $11.03

Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.03, but opened at $11.37. Hut 8 shares last traded at $11.28, with a volume of 406,234 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HUT. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Hut 8 from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Hut 8 from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Hut 8 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.08.

Hut 8 Stock Up 5.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.01.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $35.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hut 8 Corp. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph Flinn sold 7,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $89,435.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,248.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hut 8 news, Director Joseph Flinn sold 7,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $89,435.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,248.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Shenif Visram sold 20,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total transaction of $270,797.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,959 shares in the company, valued at $588,171.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hut 8 by 8,329.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,787,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754,037 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hut 8 in the 1st quarter worth about $18,191,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Hut 8 by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,260,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,920,000 after acquiring an additional 558,824 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Hut 8 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,388,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Hut 8 by 46.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 649,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,733,000 after acquiring an additional 205,836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.75% of the company’s stock.

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

