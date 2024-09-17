Humanscape Price Hits $0.0533 on Exchanges (HUM)

Humanscape (HUM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 17th. Humanscape has a total market cap of $5.99 million and approximately $549,766.96 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Humanscape has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. One Humanscape token can now be bought for $0.0533 or 0.00000090 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000074 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Humanscape

Humanscape’s launch date was August 14th, 2019. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,500,000 tokens. Humanscape’s official website is hippocrat.io. The Reddit community for Humanscape is https://reddit.com/r/humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/humanscape-ico. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @hippocrat_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Humanscape

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

