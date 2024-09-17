Hill Island Financial LLC Has $229,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Hill Island Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 29.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. Hill Island Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,112,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,825,266,000 after acquiring an additional 8,492,105 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,235,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $145,477,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,614,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $391,310,000 after purchasing an additional 902,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,567,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $114.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $83.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $120.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.04 and its 200-day moving average is $109.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

