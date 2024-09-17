Highland Peak Capital LLC Has $24.64 Million Stock Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Highland Peak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 215.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 619,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 423,170 shares during the quarter. Caesars Entertainment comprises 8.6% of Highland Peak Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Highland Peak Capital LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Caesars Entertainment worth $24,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,635,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,829,000 after purchasing an additional 75,898 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 26.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,505,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289,748 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,024,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,826,000 after buying an additional 916,282 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 2.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,616,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,633,000 after purchasing an additional 233,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,799,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CZR opened at $39.43 on Tuesday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.74 and a fifty-two week high of $52.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.91. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CZR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “negative” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.14.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

