HI Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.31 Million (HI)

HI (HI) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 17th. One HI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HI has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. HI has a total market cap of $1.31 million and approximately $206,173.33 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00009172 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,978.04 or 0.99886018 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00013616 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00007757 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00007295 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000036 BTC.

HI Profile

HI is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 40,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 40,000,000,000 with 5,852,569,824.696 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00047103 USD and is down -1.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $188,228.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

