HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Price Target Lowered to $57.00 at Morgan Stanley

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $57.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

DINO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on HF Sinclair from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on HF Sinclair in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.55.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

HF Sinclair stock opened at $45.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.70 and its 200 day moving average is $53.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.18. HF Sinclair has a one year low of $44.07 and a one year high of $64.16.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that HF Sinclair will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in HF Sinclair by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,910,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,633,000 after purchasing an additional 696,031 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,784,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,249,000 after buying an additional 2,868,273 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,749,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,665,000 after buying an additional 399,988 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,816,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,873,000 after buying an additional 997,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,502,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,131,000 after buying an additional 199,881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

