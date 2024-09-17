HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG) Short Interest Update

HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 397,500 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the August 15th total of 372,700 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HFFG. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HF Foods Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of HF Foods Group by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 7,477 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HF Foods Group in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in HF Foods Group by 40.0% during the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in HF Foods Group by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

HFFG stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.59. The stock had a trading volume of 19,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,564. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.25. The firm has a market cap of $188.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.60 and a beta of 1.47. HF Foods Group has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $5.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

HF Foods Group ( NASDAQ:HFFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $302.34 million for the quarter. HF Foods Group had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 7.89%. As a group, research analysts expect that HF Foods Group will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Foods Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes Asian specialty food, seafood, fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products to Asian and Chinese restaurants, and other foodservice customers in the United States. The company offers seafood, including lobsters, shrimp, crabs, scallops, and fish; Asian specialty food items, including noodles, rice, dried mushrooms and beans, sauces and seasonings, and spring rolls, as well as canned products, such as preserved vegetables, bamboo shoots, and water chestnuts; and meat and poultry products, including beef, pork, chicken, and duck.

