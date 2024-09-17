Hedera (HBAR) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $28.23 Million

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0502 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges. Hedera has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion and $28.23 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hedera has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00039496 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00006857 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00013176 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00006857 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004015 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,013,466,165 coins. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 37,013,466,213.930016 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04958914 USD and is down -0.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 280 active market(s) with $23,120,157.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

