Head-To-Head Survey: Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) and Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY)

Leafly and Porch Group are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Leafly has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Porch Group has a beta of 2.04, meaning that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Leafly and Porch Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leafly 0 0 2 0 3.00 Porch Group 0 1 5 1 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Leafly presently has a consensus target price of $7.59, suggesting a potential upside of 319.34%. Porch Group has a consensus target price of $4.18, suggesting a potential upside of 202.80%. Given Leafly’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Leafly is more favorable than Porch Group.

15.6% of Leafly shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.5% of Porch Group shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Leafly shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.5% of Porch Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Leafly and Porch Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leafly $38.10 million 0.12 -$9.50 million ($3.21) -0.56 Porch Group $430.30 million 0.38 -$133.93 million ($1.14) -1.21

Leafly has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Porch Group. Porch Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Leafly, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Leafly and Porch Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leafly -16.61% N/A -29.22% Porch Group -18.26% N/A -11.22%

Summary

Porch Group beats Leafly on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leafly

Leafly Holdings, Inc. owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. The company offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications. Leafly Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a vertical software and insurance platform in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to inspection, mortgage, and title companies on a subscription and transactional basis, as well as move and post-move services. This segment offers inspection software and services, title insurance software, mortgage software, moving services, mover and homeowner marketing, and measurement software for roofers. The Insurance segment offers consumers with insurance and warranty products to protect their homes. This segment provides property-related insurance and captive reinsurance products; and warranty products under the Porch Warranty, American Home Protect, and Residential Warranty Services brands. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

