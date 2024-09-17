HC Wainwright Reiterates Neutral Rating for Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Aclaris Therapeutics Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ ACRS traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,541. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $7.54. The firm has a market cap of $84.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.21.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.18% and a negative net margin of 183.28%. On average, equities analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard acquired 107,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $122,474.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,095,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,928,952.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 930,502 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,232 over the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,120,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 1.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,336,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 63,358 shares during the last quarter. Trium Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $2,081,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,929,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after acquiring an additional 207,418 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

