HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Western Copper & Gold (NYSE:WRN)

Western Copper & Gold (NYSE:WRN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.25 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 260.17% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Western Copper & Gold to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

Western Copper & Gold Stock Performance

WRN opened at $1.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $233.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.33 and a beta of 1.84. Western Copper & Gold has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $1.66.

Western Copper & Gold (NYSE:WRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Western Copper & Gold will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Western Copper & Gold

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Western Copper & Gold stock. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Copper & Gold Corp (NYSE:WRN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.96% of the company’s stock.

About Western Copper & Gold

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

