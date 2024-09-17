HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Sets New 52-Week High at $34.06

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.06 and last traded at $34.00, with a volume of 389570 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on HCP shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on HashiCorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Monday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.08.

Get HashiCorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HCP

HashiCorp Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of -35.34 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.50.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $165.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Marc Holmes sold 11,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $396,658.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 18,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,872.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HashiCorp news, CMO Marc Holmes sold 11,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $396,658.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 18,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,872.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total value of $169,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,322 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,466.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 406,736 shares of company stock valued at $13,640,495. 22.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HashiCorp

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCP. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of HashiCorp in the second quarter worth $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in HashiCorp by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 12,888.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of HashiCorp by 9,736.1% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HashiCorp during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. 87.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HashiCorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HashiCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HashiCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.