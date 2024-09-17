Harworth Group plc (HWG) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 19th

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.49 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, October 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Harworth Group Trading Down 1.8 %

LON:HWG opened at GBX 188.50 ($2.49) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £610.06 million, a P/E ratio of 1,558.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Harworth Group has a one year low of GBX 95.40 ($1.26) and a one year high of GBX 192 ($2.54). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 166.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 148.13.

Get Harworth Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Lynda Shillaw purchased 11,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 178 ($2.35) per share, for a total transaction of £20,016.10 ($26,441.35). In related news, insider Katerina Patmore purchased 16,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 154 ($2.03) per share, with a total value of £24,784.76 ($32,740.77). Also, insider Lynda Shillaw acquired 11,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 178 ($2.35) per share, for a total transaction of £20,016.10 ($26,441.35). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 27,521 shares of company stock worth $4,510,022. Insiders own 53.39% of the company’s stock.

Harworth Group Company Profile

Harworth Group plc operates as a land and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through Income Generation and Capital Growth segments. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the investment portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income-generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Harworth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harworth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.