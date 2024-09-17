Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Position Trimmed by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,676 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,480 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 110,030 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,684 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 8,605 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,040,749 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,022,000 after acquiring an additional 174,055 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,749,433 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,642,000 after purchasing an additional 632,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. 80.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBI opened at $6.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.17 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.34. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $6.93.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a positive return on equity of 33.23%. The business had revenue of $995.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

HBI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.80.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

