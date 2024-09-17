Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMDPF) Raises Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMDPF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.2032 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This is an increase from Hammond Power Solutions’s previous dividend of $0.20.
Hammond Power Solutions Trading Up 5.6 %
OTCMKTS HMDPF opened at C$95.10 on Tuesday. Hammond Power Solutions has a 52 week low of C$35.79 and a 52 week high of C$117.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$82.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$86.17.
Hammond Power Solutions Company Profile
