Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI) Price Target Cut to C$7.00

Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI – Free Report) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Acumen Capital lowered their price target on Haivision Systems from C$8.00 to C$7.60 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th.
Haivision Systems Stock Performance
Haivision Systems Company Profile
Haivision Systems Inc provides mission-critical, real-time video networking, and visual collaboration solutions in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Makito Series video encoders and decoders for end-to-end transport of secure and high-quality HD video; video transmitters and mobile encoders for video contribution over bonded unmanaged IP networks; Command 360, a software platform for real-time visualization of business-critical information; Haivision Kraken, a video transcoder for mission-critical ISR, situational awareness, and field monitoring applications; Haivision Hub for Government, a video network service for live and low latency video streaming between government agencies and public cloud delivery services; and Haivision Media Platform that manages, shares, and delivers secure corporate communications, real-time video feeds, and broadcast IPTV.
