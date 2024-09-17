Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF) Short Interest Up 6.3% in August

Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,308,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the August 15th total of 3,111,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of HAIIF remained flat at $3.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Haitian International has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $3.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.94.

Haitian International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, distribution, and sale of plastic injection molding machines and related products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It offers plastic machinery under the Haitian and Zhafir names. The company is also involved in the trading of machinery and related accessories; sale of software of plastic injection molding machines; manufacture and sale of intelligence control systems; private vocational skills training institutions; and research and development of emerging energy technologies.

