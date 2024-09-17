Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF) Short Interest Up 6.3% in August

Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,308,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the August 15th total of 3,111,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Haitian International Price Performance
Shares of HAIIF remained flat at $3.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Haitian International has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $3.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.94.
Haitian International Company Profile
