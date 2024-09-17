H2O DAO (H2O) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. H2O DAO has a total market capitalization of $140.70 million and $560,687.58 worth of H2O DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One H2O DAO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000280 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, H2O DAO has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

H2O DAO Token Profile

H2O DAO launched on February 27th, 2022. H2O DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 825,000,000 tokens. H2O DAO’s official website is h2o.homes. H2O DAO’s official Twitter account is @h2o_homes and its Facebook page is accessible here.

H2O DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A decentralized traffic distribution platform that provides community members with the latest blockchain industry information and industry benefits.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as H2O DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire H2O DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy H2O DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

