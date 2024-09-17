GXChain (GXC) Price Hits $0.29 on Top Exchanges

GXChain (GXC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 17th. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000486 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a total market cap of $21.53 million and approximately $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GXChain has traded 19.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000641 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000336 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GXC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “## What is GXChain (GXC)?GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

