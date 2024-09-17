Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $81.62

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $81.62 and last traded at $81.32, with a volume of 17344 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GRBK has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Green Brick Partners from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Green Brick Partners Stock Up 2.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 8.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.55.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.55. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $560.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Green Brick Partners

In related news, Director David Einhorn sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $57,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,302,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,295,482. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 44.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Green Brick Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRBK. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,414,000. Invst LLC increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 10,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $858,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc (NYSE: GRBK), the third largest homebuilder in Dallas-Fort Worth, is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

