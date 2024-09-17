Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:GEGGL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:GEGGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 30.6% from the August 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 Stock Down 0.4 %

GEGGL stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.30. 645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,294. Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 has a 52 week low of $20.34 and a 52 week high of $23.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.58.

Get Great Elm Group Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 alerts:

Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4582 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. This is a boost from Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

About Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027

the great elm capital management (“gecm”) investment team has deep experience investing in leveraged middle market companies. the gecm team has deployed more than $17 billion into credit investments in more than 550 issuers across 20+ jurisdictions over its 14-year history under mast capital management, llc (“mast”).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Group Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Group Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.