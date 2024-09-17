Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

Gossamer Bio Stock Performance

Shares of GOSS stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.92. The company had a trading volume of 153,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,927. Gossamer Bio has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $1.60. The firm has a market cap of $208.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 8.21, a current ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $95.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gossamer Bio will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Faheem Hasnain acquired 372,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.67 per share, for a total transaction of $249,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,408,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,623,408.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gossamer Bio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gossamer Bio by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 98,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing seralutinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colony-stimulatin factor 1 receptor and c-KIT inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of PAH.

