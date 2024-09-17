Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX) Short Interest Update

Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the August 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Gores Holdings IX Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:GHIX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 562 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,673. Gores Holdings IX has a one year low of $10.36 and a one year high of $11.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.61 and its 200-day moving average is $10.59.

Get Gores Holdings IX alerts:

Institutional Trading of Gores Holdings IX

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings IX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX during the 4th quarter worth $315,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in Gores Holdings IX in the 4th quarter valued at $2,625,000. Flow State Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Gores Holdings IX by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Flow State Investments L.P. now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Gores Holdings IX by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 500,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,256,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Gores Holdings IX Company Profile

Gores Holdings IX, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect on a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings IX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings IX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.