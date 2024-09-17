Goldfinch (GFI) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $180.24 Million

Goldfinch (GFI) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One Goldfinch token can currently be bought for about $2.17 or 0.00003740 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Goldfinch has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. Goldfinch has a total market cap of $180.24 million and $582,569.48 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
Goldfinch Token Profile
Goldfinch’s launch date was January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,930,851 tokens. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Goldfinch is medium.com/goldfinch-fi. Goldfinch’s official website is goldfinch.finance.
Goldfinch Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldfinch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldfinch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Goldfinch using one of the exchanges listed above.
