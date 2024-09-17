Gold Reserve Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Gold Reserve Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDRZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,900 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the August 15th total of 55,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 315,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Gold Reserve Stock Up 5.6 %

OTCMKTS GDRZF opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. Gold Reserve has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $4.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $378.29 million, a P/E ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Gold Reserve alerts:

Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

Gold Reserve Company Profile

Gold Reserve Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in evaluating, acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties. It also holds interests in LMS Gold project located in Alaska, the United States. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Spokane, Washington.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Reserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Reserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.