Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Rating Reiterated by Roth Mkm

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Roth Mkm in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.50 target price on the technology company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 118.31% from the company’s previous close.

GOGO has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Gogo from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Gogo from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

GOGO traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.10. The stock had a trading volume of 87,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,776. The firm has a market cap of $901.35 million, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.11. Gogo has a 12 month low of $6.74 and a 12 month high of $12.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.94.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). Gogo had a return on equity of 145.01% and a net margin of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Gogo will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOGO. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Gogo in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gogo during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gogo during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gogo during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Gogo by 67.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,941 shares in the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gogo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's product platform includes networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software. It offers in-flight systems; in-flight services; aviation partner support; and engineering, design, and development services, as well as production operations functions.

