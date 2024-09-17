Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Short Interest Down 19.4% in August

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 416,200 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the August 15th total of 516,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 624,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOTZ. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 737.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 42.9% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Price Performance

Shares of BOTZ traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.45. The stock had a trading volume of 191,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,166. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF has a 52-week low of $22.26 and a 52-week high of $33.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.46 and its 200 day moving average is $30.89.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Announces Dividend

About Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.0431 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

