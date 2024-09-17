Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the August 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of BITS stock traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,867. Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a one year low of $31.74 and a one year high of $78.76. The firm has a market cap of $22.48 million, a PE ratio of -116.02 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.28.

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.3784 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,382.35%.

About Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to capture the long-term growth potential of blockchain companies and bitcoin futures. BITS was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

