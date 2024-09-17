Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Insider Global Gp Llc Purchases 5,000 Shares

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) insider Global Gp Llc acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.07 per share, with a total value of $215,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 258,981 shares in the company, valued at $11,154,311.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Friday, September 13th, Global Gp Llc bought 5,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.84 per share, with a total value of $214,200.00.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Global Gp Llc purchased 4,800 shares of Global Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.17 per share, for a total transaction of $207,216.00.

On Thursday, September 5th, Global Gp Llc bought 5,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.40 per share, for a total transaction of $212,000.00.

On Thursday, August 29th, Global Gp Llc purchased 7,500 shares of Global Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.08 per share, with a total value of $338,100.00.

On Tuesday, August 27th, Global Gp Llc acquired 5,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.67 per share, with a total value of $213,350.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Global Gp Llc bought 2,400 shares of Global Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.88 per share, with a total value of $100,512.00.

On Thursday, August 15th, Global Gp Llc acquired 1,300 shares of Global Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.49 per share, for a total transaction of $52,637.00.

On Thursday, June 20th, Global Gp Llc bought 10,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.68 per share, for a total transaction of $456,800.00.

Global Partners Stock Performance

Shares of GLP stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,152. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.61 and a 200-day moving average of $44.57. Global Partners LP has a 52 week low of $27.07 and a 52 week high of $50.85.

Global Partners Increases Dividend

Global Partners ( NYSE:GLP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.40). Global Partners had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Global Partners LP will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This is an increase from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Global Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Institutional Trading of Global Partners

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLP. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Partners in the second quarter worth $41,000. Spinnaker Trust purchased a new stake in Global Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Albert D Mason Inc. bought a new stake in Global Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Global Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global Partners during the first quarter worth about $318,000. Institutional investors own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

Global Partners Company Profile

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations, and Commercial.

Featured Stories

