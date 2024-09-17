Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Shares Bought by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 772,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 283,739 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned about 0.34% of Global Net Lease worth $5,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 7,183.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 20,474 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 7,406 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Global Net Lease by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,698,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,797,000 after purchasing an additional 200,649 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,724,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,113,000 after purchasing an additional 92,391 shares during the last quarter. 61.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Global Net Lease

In other Global Net Lease news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total value of $1,078,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,079,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,948,534.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total value of $1,078,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,079,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,948,534.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $702,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,829,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,840,092.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 683,350 shares of company stock worth $4,896,287. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Global Net Lease Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of GNL opened at $8.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.38. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $11.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.70.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $203.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.80 million. Global Net Lease had a negative return on equity of 9.41% and a negative net margin of 33.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.32%. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -60.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Global Net Lease from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Global Net Lease from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Friday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Global Net Lease presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. The firm focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

