Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINZ) Short Interest Up 23.4% in August

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the August 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 Stock Performance

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 stock opened at $23.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.92. Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $24.72.

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3047 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%.

About Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028

gladstone investment corporation (nasdaq: gain), a business development company (“bdc”), is a private equity fund focused on acquiring mature, lower middle market companies with attractive fundamentals and strong management teams. as a publicly-traded bdc, gain provides both equity and debt capital, which greatly increases certainty and speed of closing as well as provides gain’s shareholders with both current yield in the form of monthly dividends and potential capital gains upside.

