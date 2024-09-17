GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Shares of GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) shot up 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.25 and last traded at $17.22. 583,136 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 2,363,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.17.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GCT. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of GigaCloud Technology in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Aegis raised shares of GigaCloud Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of GigaCloud Technology in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $705.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.98 and its 200 day moving average is $29.87.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $310.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.47 million. GigaCloud Technology had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 39.75%. The company’s revenue was up 102.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Iman Aj Schrock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $151,050.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $755,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frank Hurst Lin sold 93,211 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total value of $2,764,638.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,219,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,152,802.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Iman Aj Schrock sold 5,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $151,050.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 195,741 shares of company stock valued at $5,829,966. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the second quarter valued at about $1,595,000. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the second quarter worth about $359,000. Second Line Capital LLC purchased a new position in GigaCloud Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,660,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in GigaCloud Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 91,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 34,318 shares during the last quarter. 34.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

