General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Short Interest Up 21.5% in August

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the August 15th total of 1,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.06.

GD stock traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $305.25. The company had a trading volume of 361,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,342. The stock has a market cap of $83.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.61. General Dynamics has a 52 week low of $214.53 and a 52 week high of $309.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $293.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $290.34.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.89%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Dynamics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Recommended Stories

