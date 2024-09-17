GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGSWW) Short Interest Up 17.5% in August

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGSWW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the August 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

GeneDx Stock Performance

Shares of GeneDx stock opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. GeneDx has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04.

Get GeneDx alerts:

About GeneDx

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

Receive News & Ratings for GeneDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeneDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.