GDS Wealth Management Sells 374 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

GDS Wealth Management cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RHS Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 9,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Traction Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $478,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 108,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

EFAV stock opened at $77.32 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.49. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

