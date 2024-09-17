GDS Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

GDS Wealth Management increased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the quarter. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $11,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in S&P Global by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.3% in the second quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 4,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 7,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in S&P Global by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 785,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,483,000 after buying an additional 53,188 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Barclays raised their target price on S&P Global from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on S&P Global from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $548.18.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $527.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $165.02 billion, a PE ratio of 59.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.17. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $340.49 and a fifty-two week high of $528.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $494.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $452.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 25.03%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

In other news, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total transaction of $3,687,567.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,618,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total value of $3,687,567.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,618,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.60, for a total value of $3,385,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,915,443.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,862 shares of company stock worth $8,645,727. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

