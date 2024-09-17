GDS Wealth Management Has $629,000 Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

GDS Wealth Management decreased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,469 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 141,160.9% during the fourth quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 5,613,710 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,664,521,000 after buying an additional 5,609,736 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,471,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,542,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,769 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth $348,206,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 39.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,565,398 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,005,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,347,048 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,178,474,000 after purchasing an additional 987,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCD opened at $296.66 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $243.53 and a 52-week high of $302.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $273.87 and a 200 day moving average of $270.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.72.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.68% and a net margin of 32.25%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on MCD. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,285.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,842,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,285.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,291 shares of company stock worth $1,689,073. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

