GDS Wealth Management Acquires New Shares in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

GDS Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,686 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 404.3% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,824 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. TD Securities lowered their target price on American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.73.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $10.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.31. American Airlines Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $16.15.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $14.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.38 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

